Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Speed skating-Japan to face Canada in women's team pursuit final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Speed skating-Japan to face Canada in women's team pursuit final

Speed skating-Japan to face Canada in women's team pursuit final
2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Miho Takagi of Japan, Ayano Sato of Japan and Nana Takagi of Japan in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Speed skating-Japan to face Canada in women's team pursuit final
2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Valerie Maltais of Canada, Ivanie Blondin of Canada and Isabelle Weidemann of Canada in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble
15 Feb 2022 03:05PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 03:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Japan will meet Canada in the final of the women's speed skating team pursuit at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday in a bid to retain the title they won four years ago in Pyeongchang.

They easily beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team with a time of two minutes 58.93 seconds in the semi-finals, five seconds behind the Olympic record they set in the quarter-finals.

The fancied Netherlands team, which counts gold medallists Irene Schouten and Ireen Wust in their ranks, crashed out in the semis, finishing just under a second behind Canada who won in two minutes 54.96.

The Dutch will race the ROC for the bronze medal.

If the Japan women's team win gold they will follow in the footsteps of Germany who retained the title in 2010. A Canadian win would mark their first gold in women's team pursuit.

The final takes place on Tuesday at 16:28 local time.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us