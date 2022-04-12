Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Speed skating-Japan's Olympic champion Kodaira to retire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Speed skating-Japan's Olympic champion Kodaira to retire

Speed skating-Japan's Olympic champion Kodaira to retire

FILE PHOTO: Speed Skating - ISU World Cup Speed Skating Series - Heerenveen, Netherlands - March 12, 2022 Japan's Nao Kodaira in action during the women's 500m REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

12 Apr 2022 05:36PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 05:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japan's former Olympic speed skating champion Nao Kodaira will retire from the sport in October following a final race in her hometown of Nagano, the long track speed skater said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old won Olympic gold in the women's 500 metres in Pyeongchang four years ago, as well as a silver in the 1,000 metres. She also won a silver in the team pursuit event in Vancouver 2010, alongside Masako Hozumi and Maki Tabata.

Kodaira had a disappointing outing at the Beijing Winter Games in February, finishing 17th in the 500m and 10th in the 1,000m.

"I'm nervous about what I'm about to say," Kodaira told a news conference. "I ... will run the last race of my career this October at the national single distances championships.

"When I thought about how long life is, I didn't want it to be only about speed skating. I felt that now was around the right time.

"There are several reasons but I wanted to race one last time while I still can physically. I wanted the last race to be at home in (the Shinshu region)"

Kodaira won 500m gold at the World Single Distance Championships in 2017 and 2020.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us