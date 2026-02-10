Logo
Sport

Speed skating-Netherlands' Leerdam channels expectations to win gold
Sport

Speed skating-Netherlands' Leerdam channels expectations to win gold
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 1000m - Milano Speed Skating Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 09, 2026. Jutta Leerdam of Netherlands celebrates her Olympic record time and winning the women's 1000m race with her coach Kosta Poltavets. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 1000m Victory Ceremony - Milano Speed Skating Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 09, 2026. Gold medallist Jutta Leerdam of Netherlands reacts on the podium during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 1000m Victory Ceremony - Milano Speed Skating Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 09, 2026. Gold medallist Jutta Leerdam of Netherlands, silver medallist Femke Kok of Netherlands and bronze medallist Miho Takagi of Japan celebrate during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 1000m - Milano Speed Skating Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 09, 2026. Jutta Leerdam of Netherlands in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Jutta Leerdam of Netherlands celebrates after winning gold and setting a new Olympic record for the women's 1000m speed skating. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
10 Feb 2026 05:11AM
MILAN, Feb 9 : Netherlands speed skater Jutta Leerdam said the weight of expectation pushed her to deliver a "surreal" run and win the 1,000 metres gold at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Monday.

The 2020 and 2023 world single-distance champion in the event, Leerdam led a Dutch one-two ahead of Femke Kok, securing the country's first medals of these Games.

Japan's most decorated female Olympian, defending champion Miho Takagi, took the bronze.

"This was really something that I was still missing," Leerdam said. "So, it feels very complete. It feels surreal."

Competing at her second Games, the 27-year-old sprint specialist had her fiance, social-media-star-turned-prize-fighter Jake Paul, watching as she claimed her second Olympic medal after taking silver in the distance at Beijing 2022.

All eyes were on the Dutch - Kok is a three-time consecutive world champion at 500m - after the country, the most successful speed skating nation in Olympic history, now with 49 golds, failed to reach the podium in the first two races here.

With the Milano Speed Skating Stadium packed with a sea of orange-clad fans in full voice, Leerdam rose to the occasion.

Drawn in the 15th and final pair, she started in the outer lane alongside Takagi.

In 2022, Leerdam won silver behind the Japanese skater after a misstroke in the final corner. There was no repeat of that this time as she stormed to an Olympic record time.

"I always put a little pressure on myself," Leerdam said. "I think I'm kind of used to it. It helps me perform even better. Of course there's pressure from the outside, there are expectations.

"I did a lot of good races this year, so I was almost the favourite, which isn't easy going into the Olympics. So, yes, there was pressure but I try to use it to my advantage and let it make me sharper."

Leerdam said Paul and her family had provided support, though she had struggled to return the favour for her fiance.

"I've been supportive, but I've not been able to go to his past fights because of skating. It would be nice to be there more," she said. "He has supported me a lot more and has come to many of my races, so I'm very grateful.

"Also my family - I'm just so grateful for the support system around me. It's amazing."

Source: Reuters
