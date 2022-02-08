Speed skating: Stealing a kiss in the Games 'closed-loop'

BEIJING: Ding Hongtao, a doctor at the speed skating venue of the Beijing Olympics, didn't think he would see his fiancé for weeks once he entered the 'closed loop' of the Winter Games that separates staff from the general public.

So he couldn't believe his luck when she managed to secure tickets to watch a speed skating event, even if all they could do was blow each other air kisses across two plastic panels that kept them a metre apart.

"I was so excited! We couldn't hug, we couldn't touch, but we could see each other," he recalled of their five minute rendezvous at the National Speed Skating Oval.

The Beijing Olympics is taking place inside a "closed-loop" that keeps athletes and Games personnel apart from the general public.

Local staff must also stay inside the loop, separated from their friends and family as they host the Games in their own country.