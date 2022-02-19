Speed skating-Swings wins mass start, brings first Belgian Winter gold in 74 years

Logo
Speed skating-Belgian Swings wins gold in men's mass start
2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Men's Mass Start Final - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. Bart Swings of Belgium reacts after winning gold as Lee Seung Hoon of South Korea and Joey Mantia of the United States look on. REUTERS/Phil Noble
2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Men's Mass Start Final - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. Bart Swings of Belgium celebrates after winning gold with the national flag of Belgium. REUTERS/Phil Noble
2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Men's Mass Start Semifinals - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. Bart Swings of Belgium, Chung Jae Won of South Korea, Ian Quinn of the United States, Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Canada, Felix Rijhnen of Germany, Ning Zhongyan of China, Haralds Silovs of Latvia, Seitaro Ichinohe of Japan, Sven Kramer of the Netherlands, Daniil Aldoshkin of the Russian Olympic Committee and Michele Malfatti of Italy in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble
19 Feb 2022 04:47PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 05:07PM)
BEIJING :Belgian Bart Swings beat rivals in a blistering skate rounding the final corner of the men's mass start at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday to win his country's first Winter Games gold medal in 74 years.

The silver medallist from Pyeongchang initially hung back before the race turned into a blistering sprint to the finish line.

Still in second place, Swings skated for his life as he rounded the final corner to overtake the leader and thrust his legs out at the finish line in desperate hopes to be the first to cross it.

He immediately looked up to see the results, and threw his hands up in delight when he saw that he had clinched the first Belgian Winter Games gold in over seven decades, since Micheline Lannoy and Pierre Baugniet won gold in the pairs figure skating competition in 1948.

Chung Jae Won of South Korea claimed silver and compatriot Lee Seung Hoon took bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

