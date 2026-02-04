Speed skating-US medal hope Stolz tunes out noise ahead of Milano Cortina Games

MILAN, Feb 4 : American speed skating sensation Jordan Stolz has learned to skate through the noise and shut out the thunderous expectations surrounding him ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Stolz was a prodigiously talented speed skater when he made his Olympic debut as a teenager four years ago, finishing 13th in the 500 metres and 14th in the 1,000 at 17 years old.

Since then, he has earned a reputation as one of the world's fastest sprinters, having won six world championship golds and a couple of world records, including one in the 1,000.

With such dominance, the surge in expectations for Milano Cortina is hardly surprising.

"I try not to think about it too much," Stolz said.

"It's more so like another competition. Once you get to the line, it's the same thing you've been doing for multiple years. Everything around you is just noise, and that's how I try and think about it."

In Milan, the 21-year-old is slated to compete in the 500m, 1,000m, 1,500m and Mass Start events.

His medal ambitions are as bold as his skating form is blistering.

"I would like, obviously, in the best case scenario, I'd like to have four medals. I can't say which colour they're going to be," he said.

Stolz will face stiff competition from skaters who have pushed him closely on the World Cup circuit, including Poland's Damian Zurek and the Netherlands' Jenning de Boo.

Asked to name the biggest rivals heading into this month's Games, Stolz replied: "Zurek is pretty good, De Boo is pretty good. Yeah, and I guess myself."