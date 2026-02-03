Speedskater Jackson, bobsledder Del Duca named US Opening Ceremony flag bearers

MILAN, Feb 3 : Speedskating gold medallist Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will serve as the United States' flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina Olympics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said on Tuesday.

Jackson won the 500 metres in Beijing while Del Duca, whose family is of Italian descent, finished off the podium in the two-man and four-man bobsleigh events in 2022.

"Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honour," Jackson said in a statement.

"It's a moment that reflects far more than one individual – it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport."

The two were selected through a vote by their fellow U.S. athletes.

The Milano Cortina Games Opening Ceremony is set for Friday.