Speedskater Jackson, bobsledder Del Duca named US Opening Ceremony flag bearers
Nov 23, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CANADA; Erin Jackson of USA competes in the women's 500m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Calgary Olympic Oval. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Bobsleigh and Skeleton - IBSF World Championships - Mount Van Hoevenberg, Lake Placid, New York, United States - March 9, 2025 Frank Del Duca of the U.S. reacts after the 2-man Bobsleigh heat 4 REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
03 Feb 2026 09:43PM
MILAN, Feb 3 : Speedskating gold medallist Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will serve as the United States' flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina Olympics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said on Tuesday. 

Jackson won the 500 metres in Beijing while Del Duca, whose family is of Italian descent, finished off the podium in the two-man and four-man bobsleigh events in 2022.

"Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honour," Jackson said in a statement. 

"It's a moment that reflects far more than one individual – it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport."

The two were selected through a vote by their fellow U.S. athletes. 

The Milano Cortina Games Opening Ceremony is set for Friday.

Source: Reuters
