Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spin-heavy India bowl out Australia for 199
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spin-heavy India bowl out Australia for 199

Spin-heavy India bowl out Australia for 199
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Australia - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - October 8, 2023 A man waits with colours for face painting outside the stadium before the start of the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
08 Oct 2023 04:22PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2023 08:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India :A spin-heavy India bundled out Australia for 199 in their first match of the home World Cup at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins elected to bat after winning the toss but the five-time champions found themselves stifled right from the start by India's disciplined bowling.

Steve Smith (46) and David Warner (41) looked set but could not convert their starts into significant knocks and Australia eventually managed what appeared a below-par total.

Mitchell Starc made 28 down the order but Australia still fell short of the 200-mark.

India's decision to pick a three-pronged spin attack paid off as they claimed six wickets conceding 104 runs in 30 overs.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was pick of the Indian bowlers returning 3-28 in an impressive bowling display.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis missed the match with a hamstring injury, while India drafted in Ishan Kishan as Rohit Sharma's opening partner replacing Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.