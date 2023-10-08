Spin-heavy India bowl out Australia for 199

CHENNAI, India :A spin-heavy India bundled out Australia for 199 in their first match of the home World Cup at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins elected to bat after winning the toss but the five-time champions found themselves stifled right from the start by India's disciplined bowling.

Steve Smith (46) and David Warner (41) looked set but could not convert their starts into significant knocks and Australia eventually managed what appeared a below-par total.

Mitchell Starc made 28 down the order but Australia still fell short of the 200-mark.

India's decision to pick a three-pronged spin attack paid off as they claimed six wickets conceding 104 runs in 30 overs.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was pick of the Indian bowlers returning 3-28 in an impressive bowling display.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis missed the match with a hamstring injury, while India drafted in Ishan Kishan as Rohit Sharma's opening partner replacing Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue.