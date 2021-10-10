Spinner Dananjaya among four changes in Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have added spinner Akila Dananjaya, batsman Pathum Nissanka, and seamers Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando to their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

The quartet replaced all-rounders Lahiru Madushanka and Kamindu Mendis, spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and veteran fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep. Madushanka missed out after fracturing his collarbone during the T20 series against South Africa.

Middle-order batsman Kusal Perera, who was a major doubt due to a hamstring injury, made the final cut.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, take on Namibia in their tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 18.

Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)