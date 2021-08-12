Football: Up to 500 fans allowed at SPL matches from Aug 13; limit to be raised to 1,000 next week

SINGAPORE: A maximum of 500 spectators will be allowed to attend Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches from Friday (Aug 13), up from the current limit of 100.

This will be further increased to 1,000 from Aug 19, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a media release on Thursday.

“The increase in number from 100 to 500 is in accordance with guidelines announced by Sport Singapore on Aug 7 in line with the government directive of calibrated easing of safe management measures,” FAS said.

Proof of having been fully vaccinated or a negative antigen rapid test (ART) will be required for fans to gain entry to match venues.

Vaccines currently recognised in Singapore are the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines under the national immunisation programme, as well as those under the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use listing. These include Sinovac, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

Vaccinated fans will only be able to enter match venues if the fixture takes place at least 14 days after they received their second dose.

Fans who wish to enter using a negative ART result must take the test at a practitioner certified by the Ministry of Health, and the result must be valid until the end of the match.

COVID-19 self-test kit results will not be accepted for entry, FAS said.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 will be exempted from having to produce a negative ART result if their first positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result was less than 270 days before a match. They will, however, need to present a pre-event test exemption notice issued by a clinic offering ART or PCR testing services.