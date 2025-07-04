Singapore Premier League’s move to raise foreign player quota sparks concerns in football fraternity
SINGAPORE: A move to increase the number of foreign players in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) has led to concerns that it will hamper the development of local players.
Observers told CNA that it may also benefit richer clubs more than others, potentially widening the gulf between them.
“Just imagine the message that you're sending out to all the local boys who want to play, want to be a professional footballer, for example,” said SPL match commentator A Shasi Kumar, a former pro footballer and head coach.
“Would you let your son or daughter play when, at the end of the day, you only have these number of (local) players? So yeah, that’s a problem.”
The move was part of a slew of changes to the country’s professional football league that were announced on Wednesday (Jul 2) by the Football Association of Singapore.
Clubs will be able to field up to seven foreigners per match, up from six. This marks the greatest number of foreign players allowed in the SPL since the league was launched in 1996.
The total prize money will also more than double to S$600,000 (US$470,000), while a new reserve league – SPL2 – to develop young players will be introduced.
The SPL will also become an eight-team competition after Brunei DPMM FC withdrew from the league in May.
The changes, which will take effect in the new season beginning Aug 16, are aimed at boosting the competitiveness of the league.
FEWER KEY POSITIONS FOR LOCAL PLAYERS
Pundits told CNA that while the move may get local players fighting harder for their spot in the first team and get selected for the national squad, it will also lower their opportunities to get quality game time.
Football consultant Richard Harcus said that while SPL’s move is meant to make the league better, it means fewer Singaporean homegrown players will have key positions in their teams.
“Historically, when you look at football tactics across any country, when you have (foreign) players that are coming into a team, they tend to play in key positions,” noted the former head of international operations at Balestier Khalsa FC.
“So your star striker tends to be a foreigner; your star central defender tends to be a foreigner; your star midfielder tends to be a foreigner.”
Harcus said his concern in the long term would be how it affects the national team.
“Players will have less opportunities to play in teams with more foreigners, and less opportunities to play in those key positions,” added the CEO of Harcus Consultancy Group.
“But time will tell. Maybe it’s time for one of the great Singaporean players to step up.”
Shasi said that young footballers in Singapore have already been “falling by the wayside”, given the large gap between the under-21 and the senior teams.
He stressed that the messaging to players must be right but is now “iffy”, referring to youths coming up in the National Development Centre as well as national project Unleash the Roar.
Aimed at raising standards of local football across all levels, the project also hopes to create a structured development system that can fuel the dreams of young players.
“Seven foreign players – I don’t think I get that. I rather have it kept at four, maybe, then we go from there, and then you see more local players coming up, because I don't think the message is right at the moment,” Shasi added.
Ex-pro footballer and SPL match commentator Rhysh Roshan Rai said it will be good for the league if clubs can bring in good foreign players, but a concern is a lack of game time for local players.
“It’s not just about minutes played. What’s important is also the quality of minutes played, in that sense,” he pointed out.
MONEY TALKS
Observers also said the move to include more foreign players will more likely benefit clubs that have greater financial might in signing better players.
For example, reigning champions Lion City Sailors are bankrolled by Forrest Li, the billionaire founder of tech giant Sea. He was also elected as FAS’ new president in April.
Rai said Lion City Sailors and Tampines Rovers are clubs that could benefit from the new ruling in continental competitions.
“But, locally, in the SPL, it's going to be interesting to see how many of the other clubs out there are actually going to be able to afford quality foreign signings that will actually lift the overall standard of the league,” he added.
Shasi said he believes privatisation is the only way that other SPL teams can catch up with the Lion City Sailors.
“This is nothing against Lion City Sailors. I think, fair play if they have the money. Go ahead. Go spend it, go win it, because that's how it is supposed to be, because it's a professional league. So be it,” he added.
“But I think other clubs are just playing catch-up.”
Given his long-time involvement in the league, Shasi said he hopes to see more players “push a little further” and break into their club’s first team.
“They've only got four places – or three outfield places – to fight for in their own club, so I want to see these players coming up as someone who can play for Singapore,” he added.