Sport-Bolt becomes co-owner of esports group WYLDE
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Soccer Aid 2021 - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 4, 2021 World XI's Usain Bolt with medal celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

30 Mar 2022 01:20PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 01:20PM)
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has joined esports group WYLDE as co-owner, the Dublin-based organisation said.

Bolt, who holds the 100m and 200m world records, will be "involved in a range of activities focused on elevating WYLDE's growing brand", the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

WYLDE was founded two years ago by Steve Daly, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, and David Cronin, former President & Chief Executive of the American Ireland Funds.

An 11-time world champion, Bolt, 35, retired after the 2017 World Championships in London where he suffered a hamstring injury in the final race of his career.

Bolt told the BBC in December 2021 that he used to skip training to play video games when he was young.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

