Sport-Euro 2028 among events to benefit as UK govt pledges $1.2 billion investment in sport

The UK government has pledged to spend more than 900 million pounds ($1.21 billion) to improve grassroots sporting infrastructure and support major events in the country such as Euro 2028, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

More than 500 million pounds would be used to support the delivery of world-class events, including next year's European athletics championships and the start of the men's and women's races of the Tour de France in 2027.

"This major backing for world-class events will drive economic growth across the country, delivering on our Plan for Change," Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said in a statement on Thursday.

Affirming a commitment made by Nandy's predecessor Lucy Frazer in 2023, the government will also invest at least 400 million pounds in communities around the country to build new or upgrade existing grassroots sports facilities.

($1 = 0.7412 pounds)