Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sport-Olympic champion Perkins named Australian Sports Commission CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sport-Olympic champion Perkins named Australian Sports Commission CEO

Sport-Olympic champion Perkins named Australian Sports Commission CEO

FILE PHOTO: Former long distance swimmer Kieren Perkins (L) and former Australia's team coach Laurie Lawrence take a photo of the female swimming team (not pictured) during a training session of the Australian swimming team at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

17 Dec 2021 12:39PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 12:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Olympic swimming champion Kieren Perkins has been appointed the new chief executive officer of the Australian Sports Commission.

Perkins, who won gold in the 1,500m freestyle at the Olympics in 1992 and 1996, will take on the role during the first quarter of 2022 and will oversee high performance and participation sport across Australia.

"I could not be more thrilled and honoured to be appointed to lead the ASC as Australian sport looks forward to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games," Perkins said in a statement.

"It's the most amazing opportunity to help shape participation and elite sport for Australia."

The ASC is the government agency responsible for supporting and investing in sport and Perkins will oversee the running of Sport Australia and the Australian Institute of Sport.

"The decade leading to 2032 is a generational opportunity to build a lasting legacy for all sport, in an environment that allows everyone involved to safely live all of the positive life experiences sport can bring," the 48-year-old said.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us