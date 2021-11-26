Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sport: South Africa sport set for shutdown over new coronavirus variant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sport: South Africa sport set for shutdown over new coronavirus variant

Sport: South Africa sport set for shutdown over new coronavirus variant
FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers assist patients being treated at a makeshift hospital run by charity organisation The Gift of the Givers, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham/File Photo
Sport: South Africa sport set for shutdown over new coronavirus variant
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Stormers v British and Irish Lions - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - July 17, 2021 British and Irish Lions' Marcus Smith in action REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
26 Nov 2021 02:19PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 02:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN : South African sport faced a shutdown on Friday due to the detection of a new coronavirus variant, with rugby teams scrambling to leave before travel restrictions are imposed and the first event of golf’s new-look DP World Tour under threat.

Four rugby teams were due to play South African opposition in the United Rugby Championship but Welsh clubs Cardiff and Scarlets said they were looking to leave as Britain prepares to impose travel restrictions.

“With the situation in South Africa having changed so quickly, we are now looking to repatriate our staff ASAP," Cardiff said on Twitter.

"For concerned families and friends, please rest assured that our focus is to ensure the safety and welfare of our people and will keep you updated with any developments.”

Scarlets said they too were trying to leave as quickly as possible.

“Following the news of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, Scarlets would like to assure families and friends that we are making every effort to get our touring party back home to the UK as soon as possible," they tweeted.

British golfers on Friday also withdrew from the Joburg Open, the first event of the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us