Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sport-UK govt to invest £232m to support 2024 Olympic, Paralympic athletes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sport-UK govt to invest £232m to support 2024 Olympic, Paralympic athletes

Sport-UK govt to invest £232m to support 2024 Olympic, Paralympic athletes
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. The Olympic torch and cauldron are seen with Paris 2024 displayed on the big screen during the closing ceremony REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sport-UK govt to invest £232m to support 2024 Olympic, Paralympic athletes
FILE PHOTO: Olympics - French Olympic medallists arrive with the Olympic flag in Paris - Paris, France - August 9, 2021 The Olympic flag is seen raised during a ceremony with french Olympic medallists outside Paris City hall REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
16 Aug 2021 04:39PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 04:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The British government will provide 232 million pounds (US$320 million) in addition to National Lottery funding to support Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the Paris Games in 2024, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The investment, which represents a 44per cent rise on the funding received by UK Sport in the run-up to the Tokyo Games, will be used to back aspiring athletes as well as their coaches and support staff.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) investment will also support athletes and coaches targeting success at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Earlier this month, Team GB won 65 medals across 25 disciplines in Tokyo and finished fourth in the overall medals table. The Paralympic Games are set to begin on Aug. 24.

"Team GB showed us the very best of this country in Tokyo - demonstrating sportsmanship, hard work and record-breaking performances," Johnson said in a statement https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-announced-232-million-investment-to-support-gb-and-northern-ireland-athletes-path-to-paris-2024-olympic-and-paralympic-games.

"This increased funding will support Team GB to deliver their best possible performances in three years' time in Paris."

(US$1 = 0.7219 pounds)

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us