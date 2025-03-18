Sport-Women's elite sports to generate more than $2.35 billion in 2025, says Deloitte

Global revenues in women's elite sports will surpass $2.35 billion in 2025, up from $1.88 billion last year, Deloitte said on Tuesday.

The projected amount based on matchday, broadcast and commercial revenues is predicted to have increased by 240 per cent in four years, Deloitte said. In 2024, annual global revenue for women's elite sports had crossed the billion-dollar threshold for the first time.

Commercial income is predicted to bring in the largest share of revenue at 54 per cent this year, while broadcast is expected to rise to 25 per cent and matchday revenues to contribute 21 per cent, Deloitte added.

Basketball and football are projected to remain as the two highest revenue-generating sports in 2025 at 44 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

"The growth of women's sport has continued to exceed expectations as various competitions, leagues, clubs, and athletes generate significant returns, despite limited resources," Jennifer Haskel, knowledge and insights lead in the Deloitte Sports Business Group, said in a news release.

"In 2025 and beyond, the challenge will be for the sports' industry, brand partners and investors to do things differently.

"This will allow them to better understand the opportunities in the market and to capitalise on the current growth trajectory of women's sports and create an ecosystem where women's sports can thrive."

The August 22-September 27 Rugby Women's World Cup in England and the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil are also expected to generate significant revenues, Deloitte added.

"The commercial appeal of women's sports and its athletes has never been higher, as the sector continues to shine on the global stage. Increasing strategic investment is more important than ever to drive a professional global landscape and create an engaging industry for generations to come," Haskel said.

"To successfully capitalise on this investment, it is crucial for women's sport organisations to implement the right structures, develop a clear plan for investment, and define a long-term vision for their place within a rapidly evolving global industry."