Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sporting coach tips midfielder Edwards for England call-up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sporting coach tips midfielder Edwards for England call-up

Sporting coach tips midfielder Edwards for England call-up

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Sporting CP v Tottenham Hotspur - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - September 13, 2022 Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim during the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

14 Sep 2022 12:35PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 12:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim tipped midfielder Marcus Edwards for an England call-up after the 23-year-old produced an impressive performance in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday.

While Paulinho and Arthur Gomes scored late goals to grab a victory for Sporting, Edwards starred in the 'false nine' role and almost found the net before halftime with a brilliant solo effort.

His performance prompted comparisons with Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi but Amorim was keen to downplay that kind of hype.

"We cannot make comparisons, that would not be fair for Marcus, but he does have these characteristics," Amorim told reporters of Edwards, who started out as a trainee at Spurs.

"He's very strong between the lines. He was very confident for this game. He knew personally some of Tottenham's players. So this is his development.

"He has the characteristics, he has the talent, and ... he can make it into the England national team."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.