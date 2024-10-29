Logo
Sporting confirm Man Utd interest in Amorim as manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - SK Sturm Graz v Sporting CP - Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria - October 22, 2024 Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim before the match REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic/File Photo

29 Oct 2024 11:38PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2024 12:06AM)
Manchester United have expressed interest in appointing Sporting's Ruben Amorim as new manager to replace Erik ten Hag and are prepared to pay the 10 million euros ($10.79 million) release clause, the Portuguese club said on Tuesday.

"Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim, with Sporting's board of directors referring to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the company and the coach, specifically the respective termination clause and for the amount of Euro 10,000,000," the statement said.

($1 = 0.9266 euros)

(This story has been corrected to fix the name to Amorim, from Amorin, in the headline and paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters

