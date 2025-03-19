Sportradar to acquire IMG Arena and its global sports betting rights portfolio

(Corrects spelling of 'Sportradar' throughout and changes headline and story to reflect that Sportradar Group have acquired, not bought, IMG Arena and its portfolio of global sports betting rights)

Sports technology company Sportradar Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IMG Arena and its portfolio of global sports betting rights from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc, Sportradar said on Wednesday.

Sportradar said the deal would enhance its content and product offering and strengthen its position as a leading content provider in the most popular sports for betting, including tennis, soccer and basketball.

The portfolio comprises strategic relationships with over 70 rights holders covering approximately 39,000 events across 14 global sports.

These include three tennis Grand Slam tournaments - Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the French Open - along with Major League Soccer, EuroLeague basketball and golf's PGA Tour.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions.