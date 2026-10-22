Logo
Logo

Sport

Sports Council refers LaLiga's Tebas to tribunal over Real Madrid comments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sports Council refers LaLiga's Tebas to tribunal over Real Madrid comments

Sports Council refers LaLiga's Tebas to tribunal over Real Madrid comments

LaLiga president Javier Tebas speaks to the media at Ciudad del Futbol, Las Rozas, Spain on December 16, 2024. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

22 Oct 2026 09:41PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2026 10:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 22 : The National Sports Council (CSD) has referred LaLiga chief Javier Tebas to Spain's sports tribunal after his comparison of Real Madrid's communication strategy to Nazi propaganda.

The CSD has asked the tribunal to assess whether the remarks may have violated rules protecting sporting dignity and decorum.

Tebas made the comments on Friday on social media and in response Real released a statement asking for the 64-year-old's immediate resignation.

Tebas said he was not comparing the ideology of Real or their fan base with those of the Nazi Party but merely the club's propaganda techniques. On Thursday, the CSD said it had raised the issue with the sports tribunal.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The CSD asked the sports tribunal to assess whether Tebas' statements were a "potential violation of Article 76.4.b of Law 10/1990 on Sport, which classifies 'notorious and public acts that infringe upon sporting dignity or decorum' as serious infractions."

Sanctions for such infractions include warnings, fines or potential suspension. 

Tebas responded on social media shortly after the CSD made its referral public, again making the distinction between ideology and propaganda techniques in his Friday comparison.

Tebas also said the CSD could use Real's questioning of LaLiga's integrity as grounds for a similar referral.

"Defending the competition also requires responding to those who constantly discredit it," wrote Tebas. "It's part of my responsibility. And I'm going to keep exercising it."

Reuters has asked Real Madrid for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement