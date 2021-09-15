Logo
Sports stars Teddy Riner and Tony Parker invest in French company Colizey
Sports stars Teddy Riner and Tony Parker invest in French company Colizey
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Mixed Team - Medal Ceremony - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Gold medallist team France member Teddy Riner of France celebrates REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Sports stars Teddy Riner and Tony Parker invest in French company Colizey
Former basketball player Tony Parker, wearing a protective face mask, attends the Global Sports Week event in Paris, France, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
15 Sep 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 03:09PM)
PARIS : French Internet-based sports goods marketplace Colizey said it had raised 8 million euros (US$9.5 million) in new funding, with investors including basketball star Tony Parker and French judo Olympic champion Teddy Riner.

Other investors include Cathay Innovation and LVMH boss Bernard Arnault's Aglae Ventures, added the company.

"I am delighted to continue to support this innovative French project in the world of sports. Colizey is the future of online sports retail," said Tony Parker in a statement.

(US$1 = 0.8469 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

