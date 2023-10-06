Sportsman of the Year is one title Verstappen hopes not to win

DOHA : Max Verstappen hopes winning a third successive Formula One world championship does not also make him Dutch Sportsman of the Year for the third time in a row.

The 26-year-old Red Bull driver won the national honour in 2016, 2021 and 2022 but told reporters at the Qatar Grand Prix that he is no fan of such awards.

He refused to play ball when asked about being possibly the biggest Dutch sporting athlete of all time, ahead even of soccer great Johan Cruyff or four times Olympic track and field gold medallist Fanny Blankers-Koen.

"I don’t want to compare. everyone was amazing in their own right in their own sport. I’m just happy and proud that I’m Dutch," he said.

"As a country we should just be proud, it doesn’t matter who is the best or second best. Every year we have these kind of awards about Sportsman or Sportswoman of the Year. Why? I don’t even want to win it."

Verstappen needs only three points from the weekend in Qatar to become a triple champion in a season he has dominated, with 13 wins in 16 races so far and a record 10 in a row.

He can win the title in a Saturday sprint that offers points to the top eight.

No other Dutch driver has won a grand prix, or taken a pole position, since the championship started in 1950.

"It’s about just appreciating all the talent we have as a country, any country," he said of his stance.

"It’s not about this is better than the other in terms of achievement. We should just celebrate all the success that we have as a country.

"I’m just saying I find it unfair for some people who are putting so much effort in their sport and they achieve incredible results and sometimes they don’t get awarded for it because of this silly, stupid one prize for one particular person."