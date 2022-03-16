Logo
Spotify to become main sponsor of FC Barcelona
FILE PHOTO: Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Spotify logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

16 Mar 2022 04:40AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 04:52AM)
Spotify will become the main sponsor of the FC Barcelona football club and its official audio streaming partner, the Swedish music company said on Tuesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

From July 1, Spotify's name will appear on the front of both the men's and women's team shirts and training kits in the 2022/23 season and for the next four seasons.

As a part of the partnership, the FCB football stadium will add the streaming company's name on the front, rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou.

Source: Reuters

