Spring training roundup: Max Fried stays unbeaten, Braves blank Twins

Max Fried gave up only one hit in 6 1/3 innings to remain undefeated this spring, and Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to lead the visiting Atlanta Braves past the Minnesota Twins 5-0 Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Fried (3-0) walked two and struck out five and hasn't given up an earned run in 11 1/3 innings his spring. He finished 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA last season.

Ozuna's home run - his first of the spring - came in the third inning and completed the scoring.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda (0-1) gave up five runs (all earned) and five hits in four innings. Minnesota finished with just two hits.

Orioles 5, Yankees 3

Anthony Bemboom hit a three-run homer in a four-run fifth inning that carried visiting Baltimore's split squad to the victory over New York in Tampa, Fla.

The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-3 to raise his spring average to .400. He also scored a run.

Marlins 5, Astros 4

Victor Mesa Jr.'s leadoff homer off Brandon Bielak in the bottom of the ninth inning gave host Miami the victory over Houston in Sarasota, Fla.

Mesa finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and teammate Garrett Cooper drove in two runs. For the Astros, Corey Julks had two hits and three RBIs.

Cardinals 8, Mets 7

DJ Stewart went 4-for-4 for New York, hitting for the cycle, but it wasn't enough as the host Mets fell to St. Louis in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Stewart finished with four RBIs, and his home run was a two-run shot in the seventh.

St. Louis overcame a five-run, first-inning deficit by scoring two runs in the fifth and six runs over the seventh and eighth innings. Nolan Gorman provided the Cardinals' fifth-inning runs on a home run.

Red Sox 9, Phillies 5

Greg Allen hit a sixth-inning grand slam - his first home run of the spring - to help visiting Boston beat Philadelphia in Clearwater, Fla.

The Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hit his third homer of the spring, a solo shot in the first inning.

Rays 1, Blue Jays 0

Harold Ramirez's RBI single in the third inning lifted host Tampa Bay over Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen (2-0) surrendered only two hits in five innings, walking none and striking out two. For the Blue Jays, starter Alek Manoah (1-2) gave up one run and five hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Orioles 8, Pirates 0

Adley Rutschman and Heston Kjerstad each hit two-run home runs, and starter Kyle Gibson pitched five innings of three-hit ball to lead Baltimore's split squad to the triumph over Pittsburgh in Sarasota, Fla.

Gibson struck out seven and did not walk a batter, while Nomar Mazara added a two-run double for the Orioles. The Pirates were held to five hits.

Nationals 2, Tigers 1

Jacob Young scored on an error by Detroit shortstop Corey Joyce on Franklin Barreto's ground ball with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give host Washington the victory in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Spencer Torkelson went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Tigers.

Guardians 3, Rockies 1

Richie Palacios ripped a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift host Cleveland past Colorado in Goodyear, Ariz.

The Guardians scored all three of their runs in the seventh, as Roman Quinn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded earlier in the inning. Jonathan Morales' RBI double supplied the Rockies' only run.

Rangers 2, Mariners 1

Jacob deGrom struck out four in three scoreless innings as Texas edged visiting Seattle in Surprise, Ariz.

deGrom didn't issue a walk and only allowed two hits. Josh Jung homered for the Rangers, while Tanner Kirwer scored on a wild pitch for the Mariners.

Cubs 5, Padres 2

Yan Gomes went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs to lift host Chicago over San Diego in Mesa, Ariz.

Cubs starter Justin Steele walked five in just three innings, but only allowed one run before turning things over to the bullpen. The Padres went up 1-0 in the first inning but didn't score again until Brett Sullivan's RBI triple in the eighth.

Athletics 6, Dodgers 3

Shea Langeliers drilled a two-run home run to help visiting Oakland beat Los Angeles in Glendale, Ariz.

Dodgers starter Dustin May surrendered two runs on three hits in four innings while walking three and fanning three. David Freitas pulled Los Angeles within three with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, but the A's managed to hold on.

Giants 9, Angels 6

Thairo Estrada and J.D. Davis had three hits apiece as host San Francisco edged Los Angeles in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Estrada also had a pair of RBIs and scored three runs, while Davis drove in one and scored twice. Jo Adell, Livan Soto and Hunter Renfroe went deep for the Angels.

Brewers 4, Reds 3

Abraham Toro scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the ninth as Milwaukee snuck by visiting Cincinnati in Phoenix.

Henry Ramos homered in the top half of the ninth to give the Reds a 3-2 lead, but Jon Singleton evened the score with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame before Toro gave the hosts the victory.

White Sox 6, Mariners 2

Dylan Cease struck out six in four innings to help visiting Chicago get by Seattle in Peoria, Ariz.

Cease surrendered one run on three hits while walking one. Seby Zavala hit a two-run homer and Oscar Colas added a solo shot for the White Sox, while Zach DeLoach laced an RBI double for the Mariners.

Diamondbacks 13, Royals (split squad) 2

Nick Ahmed homered and Ketel Marte and P.J. Higgins each had run-scoring doubles as part of a 10-run second inning that host Arizona used to dispatch Kansas City in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nine of those 10 runs were charged to Royals starter Zack Greinke, who was touched up for eight hits in just 2 1/3 innings. Nick Loftin had an RBI double for Kansas City, which was outhit 14-8.

Rockies 7, Royals (split squad) 0 (six innings)

German Marquez tossed five shutout innings as visiting Colorado blanked Kansas City in Las Vegas.

Marquez allowed six hits, one walk and fanned four. Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia went deep for the Rockies, while Matt Beaty doubled for the Royals' only extra-base hit.

-Field Level Media