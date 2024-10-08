Springbok Arendse signs for Japan's Dynaboars

South Africa winger Kurt Lee Arendse became the latest Springbok to join a Japan Rugby League One club when Sagamihara Dynaboars announced his signing on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old former Sevens flyer, who won the 2023 World Cup and last month's Rugby Championship with South Africa, joins the Dynaboars on sabbatical from the Pretoria-based Bulls.

"I think the hard grounds in Japan and the general approach to the game, with its fast pace and plenty of ball movement, is going to suit me," Arendse said in a news release.

"I'm really looking forward to the rugby, but also the cultural side of the experience."

Arendse is one of 11 regular Springboks scheduled to feature in the fourth season of Japan Rugby League One when it kicks off in December.

"You only have to look at Kurt Lee out on the field, his agility, speed, and strength to beat a defender," said Dynaboars coach Glenn Delaney.

"He's going to be a great asset, someone everyone will learn a lot off, especially our home-grown players."

The Dynaboars finished ninth in the 12-team league in the 2023-4 season, just avoiding the relegation playoffs.