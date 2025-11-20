Springboks back to full strength for Ireland clash

DUBLIN :South Africa have returned to a full-strength lineup for Saturday’s clash against Ireland, with coach Rassie Erasmus again making 11 changes to their starting team.

They fielded several second-choice players in last Saturday’s 32-14 win over Italy in Turin, but has gone back to the nucleus of the side that beat France 32-17 in Paris a week before that.

Prop Boan Venter starts for a third successive test, although he was taken off after 31 minutes against France and then 24 minutes against Italy, while at fullback Damian Willemse also plays his third game in a row.

Captain Siya Kolisi is retained from last week’s win, while Canan Moodie switches from centre to right wing to allow a return for the regular midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Erasmus told a press conference on Thursday he had toyed with a possible 7-1 split between forwards and backs on the bench, though hybrid player Andre Esterhuizen can come on as a flanker or centre, but in the end had decided against it.

Locks Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert were not considered for selection due to their disciplinary appeals and hearings this week to avoid the outcomes of those decisions affecting on the team’s preparations for the match, Erasmus said.

Mostert had his red card against Italy rescinded by an independent disciplinary committee, making him available for the clash. South Africa have appealed De Jager’s four-game suspension after he was sent off for a high tackle on France full-back Thomas Ramos in Paris.

“The majority of this team were rested last week to ensure that they recover from the physically taxing match against France, and it was always our plan to name an experienced outfit against Ireland,” Erasmus added.

“Most of these players have faced Ireland, so they understand the magnitude of this challenge and what to expect from the hosts. So, we believe this is the right group of players for this match.”

Irish-based lock RG Snyman will win a 50th cap if he comes off the bench for the test.

“He’s a great player and team man, and had it not been for injuries along the way he would have probably earned 50 caps a while ago. He deserves this achievement and it speaks volumes about the quality of the player he is,” the coach added.

Team:

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Canan Moodie, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Boan Venter

Replacements: 16-Johan Grobbelaar, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Andre Esterhuizen, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Manie Libbok

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)