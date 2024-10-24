Springboks call up Grobbelaar, Louw to replace injured Wessels

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has called up Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw for the Autumn International series after utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels was ruled out by an ankle injury.

Prop Louw played the last of his 14 tests in 2021, while hooker Grobbelaar featured in matches against Australia and Portugal this year.

The Springboks play Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov. 10, England at Twickenham six days later and Wales at the Principality Stadium on Nov. 23.

The Springboks leave on Sunday for a week-long training camp in Jersey ahead of the tour.

Squad:

Forwards: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard SteenekampJohan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Backs: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse.