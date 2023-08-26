Logo
Sport

Springboks inflict heaviest ever defeat on New Zealand with 35-7 win
Sport

Rugby Union - New Zealand v South Africa - World Cup warm-up - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - August 25, 2023 New Zealand's Ardie Savea in action with South Africa's Siya Kolisi Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Rugby Union - New Zealand v South Africa - World Cup warm-up - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - August 25, 2023 South Africa's Kwagga Smith scores their fifth try Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
26 Aug 2023 04:41AM
LONDON : South Africa put in a masterclass of forward power to thrash New Zealand 35-7 in their Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture at neutral Twickenham on Friday, the biggest ever loss for the All Blacks in their 102-year test history.

It was a performance that serves as a warning to the Springboks’ rivals as they prepare to defend their World Cup title in France as they scored five tries through captain Siya Kolisi, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, hookers Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi and flanker Kwagga Smith.

New Zealand played the entire second half with 14 players after lock Scott Barrett received a second yellow card, equating to a red, as they had no answer to the Springboks’ intensity and set-piece domination.

Replacement back Cam Roigard scored a consolation try for New Zealand but coach Ian Foster will be alarmed at how his first choice selection were second best in every facet of the game ahead of their World Cup opener with France in Paris on Sept. 8.

Source: Reuters

