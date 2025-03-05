Springboks looking to add additional tests to 2025 fixture list

CAPE TOWN : South Africa are looking to add two more tests to their calendar for 2025 and will also play the Barbarians on June 28 after coach Rassie Erasmus requested 15 fixtures to help him assess players two years out from the next Rugby World Cup.

The details around the extra two tests have not been revealed but Erasmus wants as much game time as possible in 2025 with players set to be in camp for 137 days.

"We are hoping for 15 matches and they will likely be confirmed in the next few weeks," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have a really tough season but we need that. We still want to filter some players and give others an opportunity.

"We want to win but we always have an eye on the future. We are looking at our options in all positions."

The Springboks will be hoping for a hat-trick of World Cup titles in Australia in 2027, with several of their players coming to the end of their careers, and touch-and-go for that tournament.

But while he conceded this will be a transition year to an extent, Erasmus is reluctant to discard his tried and trusted players based solely on whether or not they may be at the tournament in two years’ time.

"We cannot plan a guy's career just around a World Cup," he said.

"If he is still the best in his position then it would be unfair not to pick him. But that is why we want 15 matches, to give other guys a chance."

South Africa will play in New Zealand twice in the Rugby Championship and also have away fixtures against France and Ireland in November.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be 34 this year, and 36 by the time the tournament in Australia is played. He has become an icon of South African sport having captained the side to their two previous triumphs.

"If a guy is 34-36 and injury-free, and is the fittest he can be, as long as he is number one in his position, he will stay captain," Erasmus said. "If Siya is fit and healthy, I don’t think there will be a change this year."

The return of assistant coach Felix Jones after a short spell with England will be a major boost to the Springboks, according to Erasmus.

"We never wanted to lose Felix, he went home for his family. It didn't work out for whatever reason there (with England)," he said.

"He is a very driven man. His rugby brain and work ethic is something that will be used in all departments. We share a lot (of responsibilities)."

