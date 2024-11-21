Springboks make front row reshuffle ahead of Wales test

South Africa have made a change to their starting line-up for Saturday’s final Autumn international against Wales with prop Ox Nche replaced by Wilco Louw in a front row reshuffle.

Nche received a nasty gash above the knee in the 29-20 win over England at Twickenham last weekend but was named to start against the Welsh when coach Rassie Erasmus revealed his team on Tuesday.

It has since been decided he will be rested with Louw to come in at tighthead prop and Thomas du Toit moving across the front row to the loosehead.

"Ox has been a key player for us this season and, given his high work-rate over the last few months, we opted to rest him for this clash," Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"Wilco started last week’s match, and he’s been training well this week, so it makes sense to include him in the starting team and move Thomas to loosehead prop."

South Africa have also completed a 32-15 win over Scotland in the Autumn series, while opponents Wales, who named their team earlier on Wednesday, are on a record 11-match losing streak.

Updated Springbok team:

15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Jordan Hendrikse, 9-Jaden Hendrikse, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Elrigh Louw, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Jean Kleyn, 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Johan Grobbelaar, 1-Thomas du Toit

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Cameron Hanekom, 22-Cobus Reinach, 23-Handre Pollard.