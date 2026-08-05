Springboks recall experienced World Cup winners for Argentina test

Aug 4 : South Africa have recalled several World Cup winners for the one-off test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, including captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth who will play for the first time in 2026.

• Kolisi and Etzebeth return from injury, as does mercurial flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who will also make his first Springboks appearance of the year.

• Wing Ethan Hooker and centre Andre Esterhuizen are also back in the mix, with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach capping off a backline packed with power and pace.

• Number eight Cameron Hanekom and flanker Elrigh Louw round off the back row with Kolisi, while Etzebeth will be partnered by another returning veteran in Lood de Jager, who will hope to put persistent shoulder injuries behind him.

• Johan Grobbelaar is at hooker with props Boan Venter and Thomas du Toit either side of him.

• Coach Rassie Erasmus has chosen a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench, with flyhalf Handre Pollard included along with scrumhalf Morne van den Berg. Team: 15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Edwill van der Merwe, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Cameron Hanekom, 7-Elrigh Louw, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Johan Grobbelaar, 1-Boan Venter Replacements: 16-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Zachary Porthen, 19-Ben-Jason Dixon, 20-Cobus Wiese, 21-Marco van Staden, 22-Morne van den Berg, 23-Handre Pollard