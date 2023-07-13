Logo
Sport

Springboks rocked after captain Etzebeth's father dies - media
Sport

Springboks rocked after captain Etzebeth's father dies - media

13 Jul 2023 08:07AM
South Africa captain Eben Etzebeth's father has died after a battle with cancer, leaving the towering lock in doubt for the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand, South African media reported.

Etzebeth was set to lead the Springboks for the first time this season for the match in Auckland on Saturday after recovering from injury.

However, reports citing team sources said he would be given time to decide whether he would play the match against the All Blacks.

The team was unable to provide immediate comment.

Source: Reuters

