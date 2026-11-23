Nov 23 : South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick conducted his team announcement press conference for the Nations Championship final in the isiXhosa language on Monday, using a journalist as an interpreter in an unusual first for the world champions.

It happened a week after head coach Rassie Erasmus’ now infamous press conference following the team's defeat by France in which he appeared to criticise match officials and received a six-match ban from World Rugby.

There have been suggestions that with English his second language, Erasmus had not got his message across in the way he intended.

Stick speaks perfect English, however, and has been the regular partner for Siya Kolisi at the Springboks’ captain’s press conference before matches, at which they usually take a few questions in isiXhosa for South African journalists.

IsiXhosa is the second most spoken home language in South Africa after isiZulu.

Kuhle Sonkosi, travelling with South African broadcaster SuperSport, acted as interpreter as Stick went through the team selections.

"(Stick) used to coach me as an Under-21 player and I had been begging him for an opportunity. I never got to play (for the Springboks), so this is my chance to be selected as a translator," Sonkosi joked.