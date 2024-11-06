Springboks wary of dynamic Scotland ahead of Murrayfield battle

South Africa are expecting Scotland to front up physically in their Autumn International clash in Edinburgh on Sunday, but are also wary of the hosts' dynamic backline that will likely be led by returning flyhalf Finn Russell.

Scotland thumped Fiji 57-17 on Saturday with both teams missing several regulars as the Test fell outside of the international window.

Russell, fullback Blair Kinghorn and scrumhalf Ben White all boost the backline, and the Springboks will be keen to deny them a solid forward base from which to play.

"Scotland are a dynamic team, and they have threats across the field, so we know it’s going to be a tough Test. But we are excited about the challenge ahead," Springbok lock Ruan Nortje told reporters on Tuesday.

"They have a solid forward pack, so we are expecting a big onslaught from them, and we know we have to be ready for that mentally and physically.

"Our preparation needs to be on point and entering the match we need to be fully ready for what the opposition is going to bring."

South Africa name their team for the Test on Thursday, while Scotland will reveal theirs a day later.

Nortje made his Test debut in 2022 but is one of several fresh faces in the Springbok squad since their Rugby World Cup triumph last year.

He is vying for a place in the highly-competitive second row, where South Africa have traditionally had plenty of depth.

"South Africa is a place where you could say world class locks are bred, so it’s a tough position to play in, but personally I see it as an awesome challenge," Nortje said.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be here today, and it shows that hard work pays off. It’s a privilege and my attitude personally is to approach each game as if it is my last and to embrace every chance I get."

After their clash with Scotland, South Africa travel to Twickenham to play England on Nov. 16 and meet Wales in Cardiff a week later.