Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports
Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish Cup Final - Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 3, 2023 Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou with the trophy and Anthony Ralston after winning the Scottish Cup REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

06 Jun 2023 01:06AM
Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle with Celtic's Ange Postecoglou to take over as their manager, British media reported on Monday.

The BBC said the 57-year-old Australian is expected to sign a two-year contract.

Postecoglou, who has just guided Celtic to a domestic treble, previously coached Yokohama F Marinos, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory. He also had a four-year stint as Australia manager during which he led them to the 2014 World Cup.

The 57-year-old is set to take the Spurs job after Antonio Conte was sacked in March with his assistant Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason having interim spells in charge of the north London side since the Italian's acrimonious exit.

Tottenham, who have not won silverware since the 2008 League Cup, finished eighth after a dismal campaign and missed out on European football for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Source: Reuters

