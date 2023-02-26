Logo
Sport

Spurs beat Chelsea 2-0 to pile more misery on Potter
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2023 Chelsea's Denis Zakaria in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2023 Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier and Cristian Romero Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2023 Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
26 Feb 2023 11:43PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 12:18AM)
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday (Feb 26) with second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane keeping Spurs in the hunt for a top-four finish and extending the Blues' miserable run under coach Graham Potter.

Seconds after the break, Skipp picked up a clearance by Chelsea's British record signing Enzo Fernandez and fired in from more than 20 yards, his shot going in off the bar after Kepa Arrizabalaga could not get enough of a hand on it.

Kane secured the three points for Spurs when he pounced at the far post after a corner by Son Heung-min was flicked on by Eric Dier in the 82nd minute.

Chelsea, who failed to score for fourth time in five league games despite spending around 300 million pounds ($358 million)on players in January alone, failed to create any clear-cut chances to get themselves back into the game.

The win - the first for the hosts in nine league games against Chelsea - kept Spurs fourth in the table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United who have played two games less.

Chelsea sit in 10th position, 14 points behind Spurs. Potter's side have now won only two games in their last 15 in all competitions.

Source: Reuters

