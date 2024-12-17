Spurs' Bentancur loses appeal over seven-match ban

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's appeal against the length of his seven game suspension has been dismissed, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan was banned for making a racist remark about teammate Son Heung-min.

Bentancur had denied the charge, but an independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and the FA imposed the suspension and a 100,000 pounds ($126,930) fine last month on the 27-year-old.

Spurs then appealed, arguing the sanction was too "severe".

"This appeal was dismissed following a hearing, and the seven-match suspension remains as ordered by the Regulatory Commission," the FA said in a statement.

Bentancur will miss the League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Thursday and a key Premier League game against Liverpool at home on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7878 pounds)