Sport

Spurs' Bentancur loses appeal over seven-match ban
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ian Walton/ File Photo

17 Dec 2024 08:26PM
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's appeal against the length of his seven game suspension has been dismissed, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan was banned for making a racist remark about teammate Son Heung-min.

Bentancur had denied the charge, but an independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and the FA imposed the suspension and a 100,000 pounds ($126,930) fine last month on the 27-year-old.

Spurs then appealed, arguing the sanction was too "severe".

"This appeal was dismissed following a hearing, and the seven-match suspension remains as ordered by the Regulatory Commission," the FA said in a statement.

Bentancur will miss the League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Thursday and a key Premier League game against Liverpool at home on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7878 pounds)

Source: Reuters

