Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spurs boss Conte to discuss contract extension at end of season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spurs boss Conte to discuss contract extension at end of season

Spurs boss Conte to discuss contract extension at end of season

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - Mar 7, 2022. Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte. (File photo: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs)

12 Mar 2022 04:41PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2022 04:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte expressed his commitment to the club and said he would discuss a potential extension to his contract at the end of the season.

The Italian, who joined Spurs on an 18-month contract in November, appeared to question his own future at the club after their defeat to Burnley in February, but has since walked back his statements.

"At the moment there is only one truth - I am committed to this club for another year," Conte told reporters. "After four months, I think the club have understood the way I want to work and I understand the club.

"In three months, at the end of the season, we will continue to improve this knowledge of each other and then to find the best solution for both.

"I am enjoying working for this club. I like to fight for something important for this club."

Conte also stressed the importance of planning for the future, and added that the signing of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in January was a step in the right direction.

"I think it is very important to develop a good vision, because if you have a good vision in football and you have a lot of hope, you can be successful," Conte said.

"In January we showed that we have just started to improve the situation. We need a big, big improvement and we have started to do this with these players.

"But in the future, you need to have other important steps and to have ambition."

Spurs face fellow top-four contenders Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (Mar 12).

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us