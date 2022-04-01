Spurs boss Conte says top-four finish still a possibility

Tottenham Hotspur can still qualify for next season's Champions League after a recent upturn in form, manager Antonio Conte told reporters on Friday.

Following a difficult start to the campaign, Spurs have won four of their last five league games to sit fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand.

"We are not the only team that want to achieve this miracle... there are four teams that are stronger than the others: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and United," Conte said ahead of Sunday's home fixture against Newcastle United.

"If you are asking me about our possibility of making the Champions League (five months ago) I'd have said very, very, very difficult but now I think we have to try and fight to the end. We have the possibility to reach this target.

"It's important to have this ambition. To play Champions League is important for me, it's important for the club, important for the players, for everybody."

Defender Ben Davies is available for Spurs after withdrawing from the Wales squad for their friendly against Czech Republic this week, while midfielder Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon are also close to a return.

"They are very, very close to being back with the team. They are improving a lot. They are having important training sessions, not with the team but apart. I hope next week to have both players back with the team," said Conte.

Conte backed the Premier League's move to reintroduce five substitutions from next season but added that teams would have to improve their squads to take advantage of the new rule.

"It's important to know this and in the summer every team has to know that they have to strengthen their squad. With five subs you can totally change a game in tactical and physical aspects," said the Italian.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)