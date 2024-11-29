Spurs boss Postecoglou unfazed by Fulham's 'not unbeatable' claim

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur may not be unbeatable but they have the potential to defeat any team in the Premier League, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday, hitting back at Fulham defender Antonee Robinson's comments ahead of the weekend clash.

Before Sunday's match between the London rivals, Robinson called Spurs "not an unbeatable team by any stretch".

Postecoglou, 59, said he was not bothered by the remark and chose to focus instead on his side's recent progress, telling reporters: "We're not unbeatable. No team is! Not Fulham either. Even Liverpool have lost this year.

"What other teams think is not relevant to us. On our day we can beat anyone, and that's what we try to continue to be. When we are that, we're a compelling side and are growing into the team we want to be.

"We've struggled in a few games this year, for sure. But that's part of our growth, to make sure our levels don't drop to what they did where we haven't played to our identity."

Tottenham are sixth with 19 points from 12 games, one point ahead of ninth-placed Fulham, with Postecoglou saying Marco Silva's side will be a tough challenge as the Portuguese has transformed the west London outfit.

"I've got a lot of time for Marco. He's an outstanding manager. He's got the team really playing in a manner where they're always looking to be a threat," Postecoglou added.

"He's stabilised them and their level of performance, they've got some good players in there. We had a couple of tough battles in there last year. They play as well, so it should be a good game."

Spurs are also dealing with several injury concerns and have Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore, Mickey van de Ven, Richarlison and Guglielmo Vicario sidelined.

Postecoglou said the injured players are unlikely to return for Sunday's game but centre back Cristian Romero is recovering well and should be back in contention soon.