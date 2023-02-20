Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spurs call for action after 'reprehensible' online racist abuse of Son
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spurs call for action after 'reprehensible' online racist abuse of Son

Spurs call for action after 'reprehensible' online racist abuse of Son

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 19, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo

20 Feb 2023 12:11PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 12:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tottenham Hotspur have called on social media companies to take action after forward Son Heung-min was subjected to "utterly reprehensible" online racist abuse during Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.

South Korea captain Son, 30, scored Spurs' second goal four minutes after coming on as a substitute in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-min Son during today's match, which has been reported by the club," Tottenham said in a statement on Twitter.

"We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action."

In August, Chelsea banned a season ticket holder indefinitely after Son was racially abused during their 2-2 draw with Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Anti-racism group Kick It Out called this month on social media companies to introduce "meaningful reforms" after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.

Toney was targeted on Feb. 11 after his equaliser in Brentford's 1-1 draw with Arsenal was not ruled out by VAR for offside.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.