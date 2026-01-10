Spurs captain Romero handed additional one-match ban

Jan 9 : ‌Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero has been handed a one-match suspension for his reaction to being sent off during last month's 2-1 Premier League loss to Liverpool, the FA said on Friday.

The centre back, who received a second yellow card for kicking out at ‌Ibrahima Konate in added time, did not ‌immediately leave the field after being given his marching orders and argued with the referee, leading to the FA charging him for acting in an "improper" manner.

"The defender subsequently admitted the charge, and an independent regulatory commission has now imposed a ‍one-match suspension and 50,000 pound ($67,000 fine) after a hearing," the FA posted on X.

Romero, who served his automatic one-match suspension in Spurs' 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on December 28, now ​faces an additional game ‌on the sidelines.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

With Spurs 14th in the table and winless in their last three games, Romero apologised ​to the club's fans in a social media post, suggesting it should ⁠not be the players ‌having to front up to the supporters.

Spurs manager Thomas ​Frank said on Thursday that Romero was a "young leader" who made a mistake, and that he and the ‍club's sporting director Johan Lange had met with him to ⁠discuss the post.

The North London club host Aston Villa in the ​FA Cup third round ‌on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7454 pounds)