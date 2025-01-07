Spurs captain Son extends stay until 2026

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min will remain at the club until 2026 at least after the Premier League club activated a one-year extension in his contract on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2015, has scored 169 goals and provided 90 assists in 431 appearances for the club. His current deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but he will remain in North London until the end of the following campaign.

He is in the Premier League's top 20 goalscorers of all time and is the most prolific Asian player in the competition's history.

The South Korea captain has earned 131 caps for the national side and has featured at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups.

Spurs will play Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.