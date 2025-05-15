Logo
Sport

Spurs captain Son files blackmail complaint over pregnancy claim
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 11, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

15 May 2025 09:18AM
SEOUL :Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint to South Korean police alleging he was the victim of a blackmail attempt, his agency said on Thursday, after media reports that a woman had threatened him with a false pregnancy claim.

"The police are currently investigating, so we will let you know the results as soon as they are available," his agency Son & Football Limited said in a statement.

"We'd like to tell you that Son Heung-min is clearly the victim of this incident."

Police had arrested a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, and were investigating allegations they tried to extort money from Son with the fake pregnancy claim, local media reported on Thursday, citing police.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.

Son, 32 is hugely popular in South Korea, not only for his success on the pitch in England's Premier League but also for his dedication to the country's national team as its captain.

Source: Reuters
