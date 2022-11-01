Spurs coach Conte's absence 'good news' for Marseille, says Tudor

Olympique Marseille coach Igor Tudor said Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte's absence in their Champions League clash on Tuesday will be "good news" for the French club.

Conte will not be on the touchline for the game at Stade Velodrome after he was sent off in their draw with Sporting Lisbon for his remonstrations after a goal in stoppage time by Harry Kane was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check.

"It's good, it's good news that he's not here," Croatian Tudor told reporters on Monday.

"But it's the players who play, not him. And there will be his assistant, he will know how to motivate them."

Marseille are bottom of Group D on six points, three behind table toppers Tottenham after five games.

Tottenham will qualify for the last 16 if they avoid defeat on Tuesday, while Marseille will go through with a victory.

Tudor described the fixture as "the game of the year" given its "special significance".

"Nobody can win games except with desire. We must not miss anything, not make any mistakes," he said.