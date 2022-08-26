Spurs' Conte not worried about Son's form

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has drawn a blank in the first three games of the Premier League season but manager Antonio Conte said on Friday that he was not worried about the South Korean forward's form.

Son shared the league's Golden Boot for most goals last season with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after scoring 23 times - his best season with Spurs - but has only one assist so far in this campaign.

"You know very well that we are talking about a really important player for me and for the club," Conte told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to promoted side Nottingham Forest.

"Sonny in the last three games had chances to score, but there's a moment where you're a bit lucky or unlucky. I think (there is) no problem with Sonny's performance, his attitude and commitment is always very high.

"Sometimes as a striker you can be a bit unlucky. When he scores he will find his confidence."

Spurs have been busy in the transfer market having signed Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Ivan Perisic. Conte said there could be more business before the window closes next week.

"If there are players that go out we need players to come in. You know very well and the club knows very well the importance for me to have a squad with a couple of players in every role," Conte said.

"We want to make every single player happy, but at the same time we have to make the right evaluation for our club and the team. We'll see what happens."

Forest have been the busiest Premier League team in the market with as many as 16 players being recruited so far.

"I think Nottingham Forest did a great transfer market and to have a lot of signings can help them. For sure they want to stay in the Premier League and this is very clear," Conte said.

"I think the owner is really strong... we're talking about a really good team. (Jesse) Lingard is playing there now and the whole team is really good."