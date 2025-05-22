Spurs' Europa victory eases pain of poor season, says goalscorer Johnson

BILBAO, Spain :Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson, who scored the lone goal in his side's 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Wednesday's Europa League final, said that lifting the trophy erased the disappointment of an otherwise dismal season.

Johnson bundled in a scrappy goal in the 42nd minute en route to Spurs' first silverware since they won the 2008 League Cup and their first European title since 1984.

"I'm so happy right now," said a smiling Johnson.

"This season hasn't been good at all but I swear not one of us players right now care about that. This is what it's all about, this club hasn't won a trophy for 17 years.

"Honestly, this is what it means. It means so much. All the fans get battered, we get battered, for not winning a trophy, for not winning anything. But we had to get the first one in a while today. I'm so happy," he told TNT Sports.

The Europa League has been the one positive for both Spurs and United, with United languishing 16th in the Premier League and Tottenham 17th.

"Ever since I came here, it's been 'Tottenham are a good team but can never get it done'. We got it done," Johnson said.

Johnson's goal was not the prettiest, as Pape Sarr's cross appeared to glance off both him and United defender Luke Shaw past goalkeeper Andre Onana's desperate swipe.

"I knew I touched it, and then I kind of looked up because I didn't catch it clean and then the ball was trickling in the goal. I can't describe the feeling," the 23-year-old said.

United swarmed Spurs' end in the dying minutes, and had a couple of scoring chances including a Rasmus Hojlund header that Micky van de Ven leapt to boot off the line, and a Shaw header at the death that Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario dove to push away.

'RELIEF'

"Horrible. I couldn't watch," Johnson said. "The relief is something I can never describe. Tottenham Hotspur finishing 17th in the Premier League isn't good enough but we've had an unbelievable Europa run and the fans have been so good."

He had kind words for embattled manager Ange Postecoglou.

"He's done his job. He said he wins in his second year and he has," Johnson said.

"I can't thank the manager enough for how much trust he's had in us. Because some of the performances this season haven't been good enough. But especially in the Europa League, he has a really good way of getting everyone up for it, and today it shows."

Postecoglou, who had said he always trophies in his second season at a club, said the victory was a huge relief.

"I'm still kind of taking it all in," the manager said.

"I know what it means for this football club, and unfortunately, the longer it goes on, it's harder to break that cycle sometimes.

"I could sense some nervousness in everybody at the club, because they've been in the situation before. And until you take that monkey off your back, you never understand what it feels like."

Vicario said the victory was a true team effort.

"(The) Micky van de Ven save, he did one brilliant on the line, we knew before the game we needed the efforts from everyone, and we did it, we delivered and now we have to celebrate," the keeper said.

"I still can't believe what we've done tonight, it's unbelievable. We have written history literally, in the real sense of the term."