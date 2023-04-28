Logo
Sport

Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 27, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 27, 2023 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 27, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison in action with Manchester United's Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 27, 2023 Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
28 Apr 2023 05:25AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 05:25AM)
LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a thrilling Premier League clash on Thursday that left the visitors cementing fourth spot.

The point left United six points clear of fifth-placed Spurs with two games in hand and all but puts paid to the London side's hopes of Champions League football next season.

Jadon Sancho put United ahead after seven minutes when he cut in from the left and struck a low right-foot shot into the far corner past three defenders and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Rashford made it 2-0 just before halftime when he ran onto a long ball from Bruno Fernandes, outpaced Eric Dier and fired past Forster after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lost possession.

Tottenham fullback Pedro Porro got the hosts back in the game when he hooked a shot past keeper David De Gea in the 56th minute after a Harry Kane effort was blocked.

The goal lifted Spurs and they created several more chances before Son Heung-min swept home a Kane cross in the 79th minute to rescue a point under interim head coach Ryan Mason.

Source: Reuters

