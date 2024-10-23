Logo
Spurs fined for players' misconduct in win over West Ham
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 19, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven and Richarlison react after being pushed by West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 19, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven reacts after being pushed in the face by West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
23 Oct 2024 07:40PM
Tottenham Hotspur have been fined 20,000 pounds ($25,934) for their players' conduct during Saturday's 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham United, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Players from both sides were involved in a melee when West Ham scorer Mohammed Kudus lost his cool late in the match, with the winger first pushing defender Micky van de Ven in the face before he did the same to Pape Matar Sarr.

Following the incident, players from both sides gathered around Kudus and the 24-year-old was initially booked before VAR intervened and it was upgraded to a red card.

"It was alleged that the club (Spurs) failed to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 82nd minute," the FA said.

Spurs admitted to the charge and accepted the penalty, the FA added.

More punishments can be expected after West Ham and Kudus were also charged by the FA.

If found guilty, the Ghana international could serve an additional punishment on top of the three-game ban he will serve for violent conduct.

($1 = 0.7712 pounds)

Source: Reuters

